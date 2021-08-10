Cfra Analysts Give George Weston (TSE:WN) a C$135.00 Price Target

Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston (TSE:WN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$137.83.

WN stock opened at C$131.90 on Friday. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. Equities analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,520.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

