Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%.

NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,012. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,576 shares of company stock worth $362,708 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

