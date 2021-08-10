Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $765.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $777.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

