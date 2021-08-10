Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

CHTR opened at $765.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $777.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.