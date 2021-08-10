Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.12% of PRA Group worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. 8,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

