Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,040. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

