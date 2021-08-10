Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $27.48 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,862 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 48,161 shares during the period. Foot Locker accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,840. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

