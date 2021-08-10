Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,848. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

