Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,505 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 204.9% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 177.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 56,475 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 10.9% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 170,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

GM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 742,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,075,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.