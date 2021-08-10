Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,327. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -163.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40. Chegg has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

