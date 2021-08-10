Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

