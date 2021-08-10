Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

CHGG traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. 20,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,327. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -153.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40. Chegg has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

