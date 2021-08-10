Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. Analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.