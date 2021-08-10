Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Chemed makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Chemed worth $47,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $9.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.70. 1,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,622. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.41. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

