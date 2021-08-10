ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 77,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,944. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

