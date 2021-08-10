Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 869 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chemomab Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4847 18219 39818 772 2.57

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.22%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.32%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.69 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.39

Chemomab Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics peers beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

