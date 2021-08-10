Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,858. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

