Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 7.4%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 120,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,301,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $817.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.