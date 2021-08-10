CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 13,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

