Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Bank of America

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Stephens decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

