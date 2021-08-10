Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $267.00 at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $290.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.16.

CI stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

