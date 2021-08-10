Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.34. 12,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $135,104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $19,169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

