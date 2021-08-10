CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $29.96

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $31.68. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 3,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

