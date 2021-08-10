Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. 572,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.