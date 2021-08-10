Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,465 Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Cypress Environmental Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth $116,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

