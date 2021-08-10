Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,236 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

