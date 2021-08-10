Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antelope Enterprise were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEHL stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

