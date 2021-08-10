Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.