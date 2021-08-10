Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEGO opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

