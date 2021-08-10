Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.393 per share. This represents a $16.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 207.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

