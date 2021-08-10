Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Plans GBX 27 Dividend

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,525.13 ($46.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,585 ($46.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

CKN has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

