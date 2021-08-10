Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 4,743 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 143.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.77. 299,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.65 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

