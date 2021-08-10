Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.43. The company had a trading volume of 287,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

