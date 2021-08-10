Clear Street Markets LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 260.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 168.3% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $187.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

