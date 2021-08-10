Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.34.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,787 shares of company stock valued at $81,382,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,951 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.