Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $129.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Cloudflare stock opened at $123.43 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,787 shares of company stock valued at $81,382,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cloudflare by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cloudflare by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

