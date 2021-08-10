Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $125.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,787 shares of company stock worth $81,382,943. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.