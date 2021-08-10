CLSA Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Underperform

CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.33.

ResMed stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

