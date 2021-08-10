CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. 72,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.