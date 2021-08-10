CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 118,835 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,018.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,835 shares during the period. The Trade Desk comprises 3.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

