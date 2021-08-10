CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

