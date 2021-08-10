Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.23

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.23 and last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.