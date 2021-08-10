Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 809,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

