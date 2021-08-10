Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 84.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.