Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Comcast by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 41.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.49. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

