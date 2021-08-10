Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.60 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.45 ($6.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.02. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.94.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

