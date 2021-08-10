Comparing Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 11 5 0 2.31 Enel Américas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Américas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enel Américas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.25% -1.80% -0.73% Enel Américas 6.75% 8.86% 3.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enel Américas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.79 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -63.38 Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.83 $825.20 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.