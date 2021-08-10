Comparing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.00% -40.41% -14.83% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

This table compares Yext and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 4.53 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -16.13 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 822.21 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -299.83

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yext and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Yext on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

