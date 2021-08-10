Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,519.50 ($19.85). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,512.50 ($19.76), with a volume of 1,221,874 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £26.98 billion and a PE ratio of -75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.01.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

