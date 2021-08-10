Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 55,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

